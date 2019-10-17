LONDON – Premier League leaders Liverpool head to Old Trafford on Sunday to face Manchester United and rarely have the odds been so in favour of an away win.
Liverpool have won just five times at United in the Premier League era and the Red Devils have won the fixture 16 times, but the gulf in quality between the sides has widened significantly in recent years.
While Jurgen Klopp's side have a 100% record in the Premier League, United have just two league wins this season and after their 1-0 defeat by Newcastle United the international break, they are down in 12th place, 15 points behind their arch-rivals.
To add to their problems, United look set to be without goalkeeper David De Gea who picked up a groin injury on international duty with Spain.
"David needs a scan. I think he'll be out. It certainly looked like it anyway...so it's just one of those things," said manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.