Liverpool legend Dalglish praises medical staff after coronavirus scare

LONDON - Kenny Dalglish paid a glowing tribute to the NHS staff who looked after him as he was released from hospital following a positive coronavirus test.

Dalglish was admitted to Southport and Ormskirk General last Wednesday with a separate condition. He was diagnosed with having gallstones, but was tested for Covid-19 as a precaution.

Dalglish had voluntarily self-isolated for a fortnight before going to hospital, but tested positive for the virus. The 69-year-old was asymptomatic but he stayed in hospital, where he was monitored until Saturday lunchtime. He has now begun another period of isolation at home, but Dalglish was eager to commend the tireless work being done by doctors and nurses to tackle the pandemic.

"They were absolutely brilliant," said Dalglish. "As a nation, we’re very lucky to have them. I wish them well as they continue to work. It’s never easy being in hospital but, when you are in the care of our NHS staff, it is wholly comforting. You know you are in good hands."