Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has agreed a contract extension that will keep him at the Anfield club until 2024, it said on Friday.
Assistant managers Peter Krawietz and Pepijn Lijnders have also agreed deals to continue working collaboratively alongside Klopp.
"When the call (to manage Liverpool) came in autumn 2015, I felt we were perfect for each other," Klopp said in a statement on the club's website. "If anything, now I feel I underestimated that.
“For me personally this is a statement of intent, one which is built on my knowledge of what we as a partnership have achieved so far and what is still there for us to achieve.
“When I see the development of the club and the collaborative work that continues to take place, I feel my contribution can only grow.