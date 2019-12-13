Liverpool manager Klopp extends contract to 2024









Not going anywhere - Liverpool manager Klopp has extended his contract to 2024. Photo: John Sibley/Reuters Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has agreed a contract extension that will keep him at the Anfield club until 2024, it said on Friday. Assistant managers Peter Krawietz and Pepijn Lijnders have also agreed deals to continue working collaboratively alongside Klopp. "When the call (to manage Liverpool) came in autumn 2015, I felt we were perfect for each other," Klopp said in a statement on the club's website. "If anything, now I feel I underestimated that. “For me personally this is a statement of intent, one which is built on my knowledge of what we as a partnership have achieved so far and what is still there for us to achieve. “When I see the development of the club and the collaborative work that continues to take place, I feel my contribution can only grow.

“People see what happens on the pitch as a measure of our progress and although it is the best measure, it’s not the only measure. I have seen the commitment from ownership through to every aspect and function of the club you can think of.

“When the call came in autumn 2015, I felt we were perfect for each other; if anything, now I feel I underestimated that. It is only with a total belief that the collaboration remains totally complementary on both sides that I am able to make this commitment to 2024.

“If I didn’t I would not be re-signing.

“This club is in such a good place, I couldn’t contemplate leaving.”

Reuters



