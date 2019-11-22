Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp faces an anxious wait over the fitness of forward Mohamed Salah as the Premier League leaders prepare for a trip to Crystal Palace on Saturday.
Egyptian forward Salah has been struggling with an ankle injury since a heavy challenge from Leicester City's Hamza Choudhury during Liverpool's 2-1 win early last month.
He was ruled out of Egypt's matches against Kenya and Comoros and was pictured wearing a protective boot on his left ankle last week.
"Yesterday he trained. He has been training the things we want him to do. It's not that he has got worse, it's just that it (the injury) is there still," Klopp told a news conference on Friday.
"We have to be sensible. I have to see the session today before I make a decision."