Jurgen Klopp says winnings trophies isn't his motivation. Photo: Phil Noble/Reuters

FRANKFURT – Liverpool won the Champions League four months ago under manager Jurgen Klopp but the German coach does not see titles as his main incentive in football. "Titles are not and never have been my motivation. I want to win every game and make my players better day by day. And then we'll see where that leads," he told dpa ahead of a sponsor's engagement for the Opel car manufacturer in Frankfurt on Tuesday.

At the same time the 52-year-old said winning the English Premier League title was a goal for this season after nearly ending Liverpool's three-decade championship drought last term.

"We were very close last year," he said. "You lose just one game in the whole season and at the end that's not enough, that was very bitter."

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City retained the Premier League with 98 points, edging Klopp's Reds by a single point on the last day of the season.

Liverpool have made an impressive start to the new campaign with three wins from three putting them top of the table.

"It is also clear that a lot is possible with my team," Klopp admitted. "And yes, the title in the Premier League would be an amazing confirmation of many years of hard work."

dpa

