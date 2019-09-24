Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp says he will give 1 percent of his salary to charity. Photo: Antonio Calanni/AP Photo

LONDON – Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is to give 1 per cent of his salary to charity. 🏆🏆🏆🏆#TheBest | #FIFAFootballAwards pic.twitter.com/Num3vEw6GW — #TheBest 🏆 (@FIFAcom) September 23, 2019

The German, who was named as best FIFA's men's coach of the year on Monday after taking Liverpool to Champions League glory last season, said he was part of "Common Goal."

Set up by Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata in 2017, the charity says it aims to "help generate social change and improve lives."

Klopp said at the awards ceremony in Milan: "I'm really proud and happy that I can announce that from today on I am a member of the Common Goal family.

"A few people obviously know (about) it - if not, Google it. It's a great thing."

The BBC said Klopp reportedly earns around 10 million pounds (11.25 million dollars).

dpa