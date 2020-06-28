Liverpool must stay hungry, says Milner

Liverpool cannot afford to get carried away by their Premier League triumph and must remain hungry for success if they are to compete with nearest rivals Manchester City next season, according to experienced midfielder James Milner.

Liverpool's 30-year wait for their 19th English top-flight title ended on Thursday when two-times defending champions City lost to Chelsea, giving Juergen Klopp's side an unassailable 23-point lead with seven games left.

Englishman Milner, who won two Premier League titles with City before joining Liverpool in 2015, expects a strong response from Pep Guardiola's team.

"You see how difficult it is for any team to defend the title,” Milner, 34, told the Times. "City managed it last season.. but they tried twice before and failed.

"The two times I was there in seasons after winning titles we were never at the races... That’s something I’ve learnt from.