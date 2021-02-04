Liverpool not in title race after Brighton loss, says Andy Robertson

LONDON - Liverpool are no longer in the Premier League title race following Wednesday's damaging 1-0 home defeat by Brighton & Hove Albion, defender Andy Robertson has said.

Juergen Klopp's champions failed to score for the third successive home league game and managed only one effort on target as they fell seven points behind leaders Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

Liverpool host Pep Guardiola's men on Sunday and Robertson said his team need to find a way to rediscover their spark ahead of that clash.

"Any game against Manchester City is a big one," Robertson told reporters. "As this moment stands, we're not in the title race. We are seven points behind them and they have a game in hand.

"I'm sure they'd say the same if they were potentially 10 points behind. We need to get back to the Liverpool everyone knows.