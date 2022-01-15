Liverpool 'not prepared' to meet Mohamed Salah's salary demands — report

Cape Town — Egyptian superstar Mohamed Salah is edging closer towards the exit door at Liverpool with reports that the club do are not planning on meeting his wage demands. With 18 months remaining on Salah’s Liverpool contract, the player and club have reached an impasse in negotiations, with neither side appearing like they’re willing to budge.

According to The Telegraph, the stand-off could continue for some time with Liverpool currently unprepared to meet Salah's salary demands. While The Mirror suggests the Merseyside club could even be tempted to cash in on him at the end of this season rather than lose him for nothing next year. Jurgen Klopp has provided little by way of an explanation for what is going on behind the scenes at Anfield. In a recent interview with GQ, Salah recently spoke out about his contract stand-off, telling the publication he was not "asking for crazy stuff".