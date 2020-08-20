Liverpool opens Premier League title defence against promoted Leeds United

LONDON – Leeds United's first game in the Premier League in 16 years couldn't be tougher – a trip to champions Liverpool.

The fixtures for the new season were released on Thursday, with Manchester City and Manchester United not playing on the opening weekend to give them more rest after their involvement in European competition this month.

Liverpool can, therefore, get a head-start on two of their biggest rivals and will open their first title defence since 1990 with a match against promoted Leeds on September 12 followed by games against Chelsea away and Arsenal at home.

The trip to Anfield for Leeds will be Argentine coaching great Marcelo Bielsa's first game in the Premier League after guiding what is regarded as a sleeping giant of English soccer back to the top division.

Man City's home match against Aston Villa and Man United's trip to Burnley on the opening weekend have been postponed as a result of the agreement among all Premier League clubs for every squad to get a minimum of 30 days between their final game of the 2019-20 season and their first of the new campaign.