Liverpool plot Antoine Griezmann transfer as Sadio Mane looks likely to exit the club – report

CAPE TOWN – Outgoing Premier League champions Liverpool are reportedly preparing a bid for Barcelona attacker Antoine Griezmann, who could be a potential replacement for either Mohamed Salah or Sadio Mane.

According to Spanish outlet El Gol Digital, the Catalan club’s financial troubles could force them to cash in on the 2018 World Cup winner, who joined them ahead of the 2019/20 season from Atletico Madrid.

The report claims Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is a massive fan of the Frenchman, and Barcelona would be willing to accept an offer as little as €50 million.

Another report from Germany says Borussia Dortmund have identified Sadio Mane as a replacement for Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland, who are linked with moves to the Premier League.

According to journalist Daniel Nielson, BVB are set to bid for the Senegalese superstar before the end of the month.

IOL Sport