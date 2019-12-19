Liverpool have reached an agreement with Salzburg for the transfer of Japan playmaker Takumi Minamino, the Premier League club said on Thursday. Photo: Francois Lenoir/Reuters

Liverpool have reached an agreement with Salzburg for the transfer of Japan playmaker Takumi Minamino, the Premier League club said on Thursday. Liverpool did not disclose the fee but British media have reported that his release clause was 7.25 million pounds ($9.30 million) and that the 24-year-old would officially join from the Austrian club on Jan. 1.

"It has been a dream, my dream to become a Liverpool player. And I'm so excited that the moment has come true," Minamino told Liverpool's website in a statement https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/379040-liverpool-fc-agree-deal-to-sign-takumi-minamino.

"To play in the Premier League was one of my targets. I was thinking if my career as a footballer progressed smoothly, someday I would be able to play in the Premier League.

"But I never thought I would be able to play in this team and I'm really happy about it."