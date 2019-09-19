Liverpool will look to get back to winning ways against Chelsea. Photo: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

LONDON – Liverpool will look to show their resilience this weekend as they try to bounce back from Champions League defeat and extend their perfect record in the Premier League. Five wins out of five have put Juergen Klopp's side five points clear at the top of the table, the ideal start as they try to win the title for the first time since 1990.

One point behind champions Manchester City last season, Liverpool suffered their first loss of the season in the Champions League in midweek, two late mistakes seeing them lose 2-0 at Napoli.

And Klopp will be looking for the same kind of mental strength they showed last season when, after four away defeats in the Champions League, they won three and drew one of their four Premier League matches immediately after.

Chelsea will be their opponents on Sunday at Stamford Bridge and defender Virgil van Dijk, who made a rare mistake for the second goal in Naples, said they must just concentrate on the next task at hand.

"We've been performing since the start of the season outstanding so there's no reason for panic," the Dutchman told reporters after the Napoli game.

"The majority (of) the game we played well, we put them under pressure and we created opportunities on the break. There's a lot of positive things apart from the result. We have to try to win our other games and we now focus on Chelsea."

Bouncing back last season was a key to their eventual runners-up finish, their total of 97 points leaving them just behind City.

"We just try to win the (next) game," Van Dijk said. "It's all about the results in the end."

Liverpool could have midfielder Naby Keita available after injury but goalkeeper Alisson and striker Divock Origi are still out.

Second-placed City bounced back from last weekend's surprise defeat at Norwich by winning in the Champions League in midweek.

Victory at home to Watford on Saturday would put a bit of pressure on Liverpool the following day, though manager Pep Guardiola has to consider his defensive options with injuries to Aymeric Laporte and John Stones leaving them short at centre back.

Midfielder Fernandinho filled in there in midweek and Guardiola has no doubt he can do the same job again, if required.

"That's why he is so important for us," Guardiola said.

"We don't have many choices. I think he is the only one I have. Other players can play in that position but Fernandinho is a clever player and so intelligent - an incredible guy.

"I didn't have doubts that he would (look so good)."

Third-placed Tottenham, who let slip a 2-0 lead away to draw with Olympiacos in midweek, are away to Leicester City in the early kick-off on Saturday.

Striker Harry Kane has called on his side to cut out the mistakes that have already cost them this season.

"We are not young any more, we are not inexperienced," he said. "We have played in big games for club and country.

"We have to try to find a way to get around it and improve and get better. That is all we can try to do."

Arsenal host Aston Villa on Sunday while Manchester United are away to West Ham and Crystal Palace meet Wolves.

Southampton face Bournemouth in a south-coast derby on Friday while Burnley take on Norwich, Everton play Sheffield United and Brighton travel to Newcastle in the weekend's other matches.

dpa