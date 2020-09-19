Liverpool sign Portugal winger Diogo Jota from Wolves

LONDON – Liverpool have completed the signing of Portugal forward Diogo Jota from Wolverhampton Wanderers on a long-term contract, the Premier League champions said on Saturday.

Liverpool’s versatile 18-year-old defender Ki-Jana Hoever moved in the other direction on a five-year contract, having played four senior games for the Anfield club following his arrival from Ajax Amsterdam in 2018.

British media reported that Liverpool agreed a five-year deal worth about 41 million pounds for Jota, whose versatility and work rate should fit in well with manager Juergen Klopp’s hard-pressing style of play.

“It’s just a really exciting moment for me and my family,” Jota told Liverpool’s website. “All of my path since I was a kid and now, to join a club like Liverpool – the world champions – is just unbelievable. I just want to get started.”

The 23-year-old Jota was left out of Wolves’ League Cup defeat by Stoke City on Thursday and was an unused substitute in their 2-0 league win over Sheffield United last weekend.