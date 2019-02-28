Juergen Klopp and Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrate after the match Action Images. Photo: Reuters/Carl Recine

LONDON – Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said his side's 5-0 demolition of Watford on Wednesday showed how much they are thriving under the pressure of leading the Premier League. Sadio Mane and Virgil van Dijk both scored twice and Divock Origi grabbed the other as Liverpool stayed one point clear of Manchester City, who edged past West Ham 1-0.

Three draws in four Premier League matches had raised concerns over Liverpool's ability to fend off Pep Guardiola's charging City as they chase their first top-flight title since 1990.

"It was just... the boys showed how much they enjoy the game and the situation," Klopp told the BBC.

"It was an important sign. You know what was written and said about us. It is of course not right. These boys are outstanding and today they showed so much passion.

"The game from Mo (Salah) was incredible. Sadio (Mane) scored a brilliant goal. All three midfielders were outstanding. Both centre-halves played outstanding.

"We won 5-0 so you don't talk about them but they had their moments. Even (goalkeeper) Alisson was great. The boys who came on controlled the game. A lot to talk about."

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold and team mates celebrate after the match. Photo: REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Klopp also singled out Trent Alexander-Arnold for praise after he provided three assists.

"It is just a really good night for us and the boys deserve all the credit," he said.

Agence France-Presse (AFP)