Liverpool to be presented Premier League trophy by Kenny Dalglish

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

LONDON - Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson says being awarded the Premier League trophy by club legend Sir Kenny Dalglish later on Wednesday will "make it more special." The Reds play Chelsea in their final home game and will then be ceremonially crowned as Premier League champions in a special presentation at Anfield. It will be Liverpool's first league title since 1990 when Dalglish was a player and manager of the club. "He's an iconic figure at this football club, a huge person who we all love," Henderson told the BBC. 🔴![CDATA[]]>🔴 MATCHDAY 🔴![CDATA[]]>🔴



Today's the day. The wait is over 🏆#LFCchampions #LFCatHome pic.twitter.com/LCOXoHl1QI — Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions 🏆) (@LFC) July 22, 2020 Dalglish had a second spell as Liverpool's manager in 2011, taking over from Roy Hodgson, and he was responsible for signing Henderson from Sunderland when he was just 21-years-old.

The England international, who is sidelined with a knee injury, said his arrival was questioned by many doubters.

"Ultimately, you will get criticised, whether that's in the past, now or in the future as a footballer," added Henderson, after previously lift the Champions League and the Club World Cup with Liverpool last year.

"People (were) telling me I was not good enough or not big enough for Sunderland, Liverpool, England - I've always had questions marks.

"As you get older, you just use it in a different way. Now I look for the criticism because it gives me the extra motivation to prove people wrong."

When Liverpool were confirmed as champions last month, there were some injuries and arrests made after a large gathering.

Henderson urged fans to stay at home and obey coronavirus restrictions for "the health and safety of the country."

dpa