Liverpool to resume title quest against Everton on June 21

Liverpool will resume their quest for a first top-flight title in 30 years at city rivals Everton on June 21, as the Premier League released its revised fixture list for the first three weeks of the restarted season on Friday.

Soccer in England has been suspended since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but clubs have voted to restart the season on June 17 when second-placed Manchester City host Arsenal and Sheffield United visit relegation-threatened Aston Villa.

Liverpool are 25 points clear at the top and are two victories away from winning the Premier League, but will have a shot at securing the title by beating Everton if City lose to Arsenal.

Tottenham Hotspur, who are currently eighth, host fifth-placed Manchester United on June 19, while third-placed Leicester City travel to Watford on Saturday, June 20.

Arsenal are back in action on the same Saturday with a trip to Brighton and Hove Albion, while Villa play again on Sunday, June 21 when they host fourth-placed Chelsea.