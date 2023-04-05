London - Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp said his side's 0-0 draw at Chelsea on Tuesday was "a little step in the right direction" after a 4-1 drubbing by Manchester City last weekend and offered hope for Sunday's match against league leaders Arsenal. "Each success starts with being difficult to beat and we have to be difficult to beat again," Klopp told reporters after his much-changed team survived an early onslaught by Chelsea.

"If we are difficult to beat against Arsenal, we can win this game. If not, Arsenal will just go over us," he said ahead of the visit by the in-form Gunners to Anfield. Klopp made six changes from the starting team who lost against Manchester City on Saturday, including three defenders which he said represented "a real challenge" for his players. After helping Chelsea by repeatedly losing possession early in the game, he praised his team for fixing the problems.