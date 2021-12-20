Liverpool will not sign unvaccinated players, says Jurgen Klopp

London — Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said players not vaccinated against Covid-19 pose a health risk and it was unlikely the Merseyside club would sign players who refuse the vaccine. Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard and his Crystal Palace counterpart Patrick Vieira both said that vaccine status might be a consideration when signing new players as cases continue to rise in the Premier League.

The league said in October that 68% of its players were double-jabbed but on Monday announced a record 42 cases in a week. ALSO READ: Premier League put Chelsea at ’huge risk’ by forcing them to play Wolves, says Thomas Tuchel Covid-19 outbreaks at various clubs have forced the postponement of 10 games so far, including six from this weekend's round of fixtures.

"We are not close to signing a player but I thought about it and yes, it will be influential, definitely," said Klopp, who was previously undecided on whether vaccination status would influence Liverpool's transfer policy.