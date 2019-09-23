Lionel Messi won the Men's player of the year at the FIFA Football awards.
His win came to a surprise to many who saw Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk as the deserved winner of the award for his contribution to Liverpool's defence.
Congratulations, #LeoMessi— #TheBest 🏆 (@FIFAcom) September 23, 2019
Winner of #TheBest FIFA Men's Player 2019 🏆#TheBest | #FIFAFootballAwards pic.twitter.com/MKh2wV5T1M
Earlier, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp got the stellar night off to winning start as he picked up Fifa men's coach award earlier tonight.
Klopp guided his team to the Champions League and they finally managed to win a European title with the German having lost in the 2018 final to Real Madrid.
It was then the turn of Alisson Becker who won goalkeeper of the year.
What a team 👌— #TheBest 🏆 (@FIFAcom) September 23, 2019
Your @FIFPro Men’s @World11 🙌#TheBest | #FIFAFootballAwards pic.twitter.com/FvJKj1a62w
The Brazilian stopper bolstered the Reds defence when he joined from Roma.
Van Dijk and Becker made the Fifpro team.
IOL Sport