Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Liverpool’s Arne Slot expects to see sacked Erik ten Hag at ‘a big club again’

FILE - Liverpool manager Arne Slot says he expects to see sacked Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag back on his feet. Photo: Paul Ellis/AFP

Published Oct 29, 2024

Liverpool boss Arne Slot insisted Tuesday that Erik ten Hag will be back at "a big club again" despite being sacked by Manchester United.

Ten Hag's two-year reign as United manager ended on Monday, with the fallen English giants a lowly 14th in the table following last weekend's controversial 2-1 loss away to West Ham — his final game in charge.

Slot's side had piled the pressure on fellow Dutch manager Ten Hag with a 3-0 win at Old Trafford in September.

But despite the bitter rivalry between Liverpool and United, the Reds boss — in his first season in the Anfield hotseat after succeeding Jurgen Klopp — was sympathetic when asked to comment about Ten Hag during a pre-match press conference on Tuesday ahead of Liverpool's League Cup tie away to Brighton.

"He's a Dutch manager which makes it even harder for me," said Slot, 46. "Thoughts are with him. We are all in this job so we know it can happen.

"I know him a little bit and I know how much work he puts into it. For him, it's, of course, a pity. But we also know how well he did at Ajax and that he won two trophies (the League Cup and FA Cup) over here.

"I think we'll see him at a big club again."

Ten Hag helped United deny Premier League champions Manchester City a domestic double with a shock FA Cup final win over their local rivals at Wembley in May.

"I feel very sorry for him, it's one of the best jobs in football," said City manager Pep Guardiola of Ten Hag. "There's only us, it's not teachers or architects or something like that.

"I wish him all the best and he will come back stronger. If the results aren't good enough, you get sacked. No one is different, myself included."

AFP

