Liverpool’s Arne Slot expects to see sacked Erik ten Hag at ‘a big club again’

But despite the bitter rivalry between Liverpool and United, the Reds boss — in his first season in the Anfield hotseat after succeeding Jurgen Klopp — was sympathetic when asked to comment about Ten Hag during a pre-match press conference on Tuesday ahead of Liverpool's League Cup tie away to Brighton. "He's a Dutch manager which makes it even harder for me," said Slot, 46. "Thoughts are with him. We are all in this job so we know it can happen. "I know him a little bit and I know how much work he puts into it. For him, it's, of course, a pity. But we also know how well he did at Ajax and that he won two trophies (the League Cup and FA Cup) over here.

"I think we'll see him at a big club again." Ten Hag helped United deny Premier League champions Manchester City a domestic double with a shock FA Cup final win over their local rivals at Wembley in May. "I feel very sorry for him, it's one of the best jobs in football," said City manager Pep Guardiola of Ten Hag. "There's only us, it's not teachers or architects or something like that.