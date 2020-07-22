Liverpool’s consistency levels have been incredible: Souness

LONDON – Liverpool great Graeme Souness has lauded the consistency of Jurgen Klopp's Premier League champions as they prepare to receive the Premier League trophy at Anfield on Wednesday night.

"It's not just this season, it's the last two years… the consistency levels have been incredible," Souness, who led Liverpool to three league titles, told the BBC.

"They just missed out (on the title) last year, but they are the current Premier League champions, World Club champions and European champions. Their consistency is just off the charts and I know how hard it is to achieve that," he said.

Liverpool will be handed the trophy after Wednesday night's game against Chelsea after the Reds won the title with a record seven games to spare, their first top-flight crown in 30 years.

Manager Klopp has said that lifting the trophy at Anfield will be the most special moment for his team.