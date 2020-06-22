Liverpool's Klopp laments lack of chances, praises Alisson after draw

LIVERPOOL - Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp was left disappointed with the lack of chances his team created after Sunday's goalless draw at Everton in the Merseyside derby. The Premier League leaders need five points from their remaining eight matches to secure their first league title in 30 years. On their return after the three-month stoppage due to Covid-19, Liverpool found themselves frustrated by Carlo Ancelotti's well-drilled Everton side. Klopp was pleased with the way his team approached the match, in terms of their fitness and defensive solidity, but was left frustrated by his forward players. "We didn't have enough chances. Most of the time we were dominant but they had the biggest chance," said Klopp, whose side survived a late scare when Tom Davies hit the post in the 80th minute. "I liked a lot of things about our game, but we didn't have those moments in attack, we didn't have the rhythm," he said. "Everton defended really well and we were not smart enough to use the space. That is normal when you start to play again.

"The point is one we deserve. When I think of all the derbies here, they looked pretty similar. Everton were well organised so we had to run a lot but we looked fit and ready."

Ancelotti said his team had stuck to their gameplan well.

"It was not an open game because we did not want an open game. The performance was good against a strong team. We showed good personality and character. A draw is fair," said the Italian.

"We performed really well. We were focused, we sacrificed. We had opportunities to score at the end. Liverpool played a good game, they had more possession but defensively we were really good."

Meanwhile, Klopp hailed his "world class" goalkeeper Alisson after the Brazilian produced a superb late save in the draw.

With 10 minutes left Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin's clever flick from a low Gylfi Sigurdsson cross was pushed out by Alisson and Tom Davies' follow-up shot hit the post.

Klopp heaped praise on 'world class' goalkeeper Allison after the match. Picture: AP

"That's what a world-class goalkeeper is, nothing to do for 90 minutes pretty much and then in one second you have to be there and he was there," Klopp said.

"It obviously saved us a point - it wasn't the first one ... Outstanding. A difficult goalkeeper game."

They face Crystal Palace on Wednesday. Klopp said defender Andy Robertson, who was left out of the squad against Everton due to a minor knock, would be involved.

