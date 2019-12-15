Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp greets fans after their English Premier League match against Watford at Anfield on Saturday. Photo: Rui Vieira/AP

LIVERPOOL – Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said he waits to celebrate goals on the touchline because of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), after Sadio Mane's effort was ruled out for offside in Saturday's 2-0 Premier League win over Watford. Mane thought he had put Liverpool ahead 2-0 with a glancing header after Mohamed Salah had scored the opener, but the goal was ruled out as the VAR deemed that the Senegal international forward was marginally offside.

"I don't celebrate goals anymore because you have to wait until somebody says it is a goal," Klopp told reporters.

"As you can imagine, when you're winning 2-0, I'm not too concerned about it. I had no clue where it was offside.

"I thought there was one pass before where maybe it was offside, but that Sadio was offside I couldn't see."