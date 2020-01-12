CAPE TOWN – Former Manchester United defender and football pundit Gary Neville expects Liverpool to be crowned champions at the end of the Premier League season.
Jurgen Klopp’s Reds beat Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 in London on Saturday, opening up a 16 point lead with a game in hand over second place Leicester City, who were held by Southampton.
“It’s a huge win, although then were a little sloppy in the second half,” the United legend was quoted by Sky Sports.
“Ther are outstanding, brilliant to watch and doing verything a championship-winning team should be doing. I can’t see anyone stopping them.
“The records or Klipp are incidental now. The only thing that matters is lifting the Premier League trophy,” said Neville.