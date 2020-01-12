'Liverpool's lead is unassailable,' says Gary Neville









Football pundit and former Manchester United defender Gary Neville. Photo: Lee Smith/Reuters CAPE TOWN – Former Manchester United defender and football pundit Gary Neville expects Liverpool to be crowned champions at the end of the Premier League season. Jurgen Klopp’s Reds beat Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 in London on Saturday, opening up a 16 point lead with a game in hand over second place Leicester City, who were held by Southampton. “It’s a huge win, although then were a little sloppy in the second half,” the United legend was quoted by Sky Sports. “Ther are outstanding, brilliant to watch and doing verything a championship-winning team should be doing. I can’t see anyone stopping them. “The records or Klipp are incidental now. The only thing that matters is lifting the Premier League trophy,” said Neville.

“I think the lead is unassailable. Klopp will never say it but his team are playing so well and are so in control and tey are still growing and getting better.

“He won’t care if he loses one or two games, he just wants that tropy. When we were asking Pep last year about records, because City have won it before, they probably could look to beat ther previous title victories, but or Liverpool, it’s all about getting that first Premier League title.”

Liverpool’s next outing in the league sees them welcome fierce rivals and 20-time league winners Manchester United to Anfield.

IOL Sport