Liverpool have been handed a double injury boost ahead of their Premier League meeting against Manchester United on Sunday with defender Joel Matip and midfielder Fabinho both fit, manager Juergen Klopp said on Friday.
Matip has not featured since the 1-1 league draw with United in October after picking up a knee injury while Fabinho has been out since a 1-1 draw with Napoli in the Champions League the following month due to an ankle problem.
However, the league leaders will be without defender Dejan Lovren (thigh) as well as midfielders Naby Keita (groin) and James Milner (thigh).
"Yes, it looks like Joel and Fabinho (will be back). They trained completely normally yesterday and the day before. So that means they are likely to be in the squad," Klopp told a news conference.
"The other three not, but they're getting closer. Dejan will train 100% from Monday. The other two, I don't know exactly. I can't rush it so when somebody tells me they're ready, I take them back in training."