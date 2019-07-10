Divock Origi has signed a long term contract at Liverpool. Photo: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Liverpool's Belgium striker Divock Origi has signed a new long-term contract with the European champions, the Premier League club said on Wednesday. Origi scored crucial goals for the Liverpool last season -- including a late winner in the Merseyside derby against Everton, a double in the Champions League semi-final comeback against Barcelona and one in the final versus Tottenham Hotspur.

"I always felt comfortable here. I made steps during my career... I became a man here at this club, I signed when I was 19," Origi, 24, said on Liverpool's website https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/355891-divock-origi-signs-new-liverpool-contract-confirmed.

"We're still young so there's a lot of potential in the group. I'm just having fun in training and on the pitch. Those are all important factors as a player."

Since joining Liverpool in 2014 from Lille on a five-year deal, Origi has scored 28 goals in 98 games for the club.

Liverpool, who missed out on the league title to Manchester City by one point last season, play Pep Guardiola's side in the Community Shield on Aug. 4 before they begin the new league campaign on Aug. 9 at home to promoted Norwich City.

