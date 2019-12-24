LIVERPOOL – Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is set for a spell on the sidelines after sustaining an ankle ligament injury in Saturday's Club World Cup final, manager Juergen Klopp said on Tuesday.
The midfielder landed awkwardly on his ankle during the 1-0 win over Flamengo and was substituted in the 75th minute. Klopp confirmed the 26-year-old would not play during the busy festive period when Liverpool play three times in eight days.
"You have three ligaments on the outside of the ankle, one of them is damaged," Klopp told reporters ahead of Thursday's top-of-the-table clash at Leicester City.
"Now we have to see how quickly we can fix that. I don't know exactly. I had that injury myself, but it was years ago and it can take a while or can be quick.
"No chance for Thursday and no chance for this year. Oxlade will not play anymore (in 2019), that's clear."