Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp hailed his team's “incredible” achievement on Monday. Photo: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

LONDON – Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp hailed his team's “incredible” achievement after Monday's 3-2 win over West Ham United saw them equal the record of 18 straight Premier League victories set by defending champions Manchester City in 2017. Striker Sadio Mane scored in the 81st minute goal to secure the comeback victory after Liverpool trailed 2-1 at Anfield and they can set a new mark of 19 consecutive wins by beating Watford on Saturday.

“I said at the beginning we want to write our own stories, create our own history. Obviously, the boys took that seriously and that's all cool but just not too important at the moment,” Klopp said.

“It's so special. The numbers are incredible, so difficult. We are just in the situation and want to recover and prepare for the next game.

“The next opponent is really waiting and wants to fight us, the whole stadium at Watford will go for us, that's completely normal. There will be a special atmosphere and we have to be 100% ready.”