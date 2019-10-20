Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp and Manchester United counterpart Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gesture during their English Premier League match at Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday. Photo: Jon Super/AP

MANCHESTER – Manchester United ended Liverpool's 100 percent start to the Premier League season – and their 17 match winning streak – with a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford on Sunday. But there was disappointment for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side who were five minutes away from a win before Liverpool substitute Adam Lallana grabbed an equaliser for the league leaders to cancel out Marcus Rashford's 36th minute opener.

United are now unbeaten in their last seven home games against Liverpool, whose lead over second-placed Manchester City is cut to six points.

Rashford scored after turning home a superb low cross from Dan James after the speedy Welshman had broken down the right flank.

The goal was subject to a video review and allowed to stand despite Liverpool claims that Victor Lindelof had fouled Divock Origi at the start of the move.