Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says French midfielder Paul Pogba has been out of action for so long he faces a real challenge to get fully fit and back in the team. Pogba, whose future at the club has been the subject of much speculation, is still recovering from an ankle injury that has restricted him to eight United appearances this season. He last featured in a 4-1 win over Newcastle United on Boxing Day.

"Paul knows he has to work hard to get back to his best," Solskjaer told British media. "He has been out now for so long now, it's a challenge to get back into shape."

Pogba was not part of the United group that spent the mid-season break at a training camp in Spain but Solskjaer confirmed the 26-year-old was given permission to do his recovery work somewhere else.

"He's taken off his cast and started running on the treadmill now, so he's getting closer," said the Norwegian.