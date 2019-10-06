Newcastle United's Andy Carroll, left, and Manchester United's Marcos Rojo battle for the ball during their English Premier League match at St James' Park on Sunday. Photo: Owen Humphreys/AP

NEWCASTLE – Newcastle United's Matthew Longstaff enjoyed a dream Premier League debut as his goal earned his side a 1-0 home victory over Manchester United to move them out of the bottom three on Sunday. The 19-year-old, playing in midfield alongside his older brother Sean, clipped the bar with a dipping first-half effort but made no mistake as he beat David de Gea with a sweetly-struck low drive after 72 minutes.

While the there was some much-needed joy on Tyneside for Newcastle's fans, another lacklustre display by United left Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side in the bottom half of the table.

United have scored only nine Premier League goals in eight games, five of them coming on day one against Chelsea, and again they looked bereft of attacking spark.

Their best chance saw defender Harry Maguire head wastefully wide from a corner on the stroke of halftime.