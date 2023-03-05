Durban — English football giants Manchester United honoured the memory of slain rapper AKA in their FA Cup programme in their encounter West Ham on Wednesday. Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes, a known supporter of the Red Devils, was brutally killed in Durban on February 11, his tragic death touching the lives of many.

Manchester United had a message for slain South African rapper Kiernan Forbes in their FA Cup match programme for their game against West Ham United. Picture: Benni McCarthy/Instagram One of AKA’s biggest fans and friends was South African football legend and current United striker coach Benni McCarthy, who posted pictures of the FA Cup tie programme on his social media. Alongside a picture of AKA United regalia, the club expressed their sadness at the death of one of their biggest supporters. “We were deeply saddened to learn of the death of Kiernan Forbes, otherwise known as AKA — a rapper and United supporter from South Africa. He was a huge red greatly admired by so many. Our thoughts are with his family and many loved ones,” the tribute read.

Manchester United had a message for slain South African rapper Kiernan Forbes in their FA Cup match programme for their game against West Ham United. Picture: Benni McCarthy/Instagram AKA was a true diehard fan and had a tattoo of English Premier League giants Manchester United to prove it. He would often post his betting slips on social media, backing his team to win matches while also sharing a lot of banter with other fans of the beautiful game. Out of all the overseas-based contingent, McCarthy had the closest relationship with AKA, having created a music video with him back in 2011, and it appeared their bond and love for the beautiful game bound them until his tragic death.