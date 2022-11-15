LOOK: Popular broadcaster Robert Marawa swimming upstream when it comes to embattled Cristiano Ronaldo

Centurion - While the majority of fans and media have been vocal in their criticism of Cristiano Ronaldo and his apparent betrayal by his club Manchester United, South African broadcaster Robert Marawa has come out in support of the Portuguese striker. Ronaldo said in an interview with Piers Morgan earlier this week he didn’t respect coach Erik ten Hag and felt betrayed by the club.

Story continues below Advertisement

Now aged 37, and clearly out of favour with Ten Hag and United, Ronaldo seems to have sealed his fate at the club with his comments. Marawa, on Tuesday, said on Twitter Ronaldo was beyond criticism from those who had not achieved anything in the same realm as the star forward.

“A 37yr old who has won all he could in his footballing lifetime won't be judged by a wannabe Coach using him as an example to garner dressing room strength!! TenTen must work for his legacy and NOT drag an icon!” Tweeted Marawa. While Ronaldo’s achievements are long and impressive, and he may legitimately claim to be the greatest of all time, Marawa didn’t buy the argument no player is bigger than a big club like Manchester United.

Story continues below Advertisement

Instead, Maraway doubled down and said: “TenTen needs to better Sir Alex's record @ManUtd b4 he can even utter the words @Cristiano !! He's a good Coach but right now he's a chance taker!! Kudos to Graeme Sounnes for speaking the truth.” He also addressed the comments of Wayne Rooney which criticised the conduct of Ronaldo in this saga. "@WayneRooney is clearly and disappointingly going thru a midlife crisis.” @Golfhackno1

Story continues below Advertisement