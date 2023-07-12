LOOK: Thrift shop vibes? Premier League clubs bring back the 90’s with new kits

The new kits for the upcoming Premier League season have been released and let me tell you there are some cool designs. This is the time of year where the business is done off the field rather than on it. A time football fans can only really get their soccer fix by picking up on the latest transfer news, or checking out their favourite players’ social media to see what exotic holiday destination they are at.

One of the highlights is getting to see the new kits and the teams have become quite creative in the way they do their reveals. It’s seems harking back to the 90’s is the theme of this season as Liverpool are reviving that era. The Reds have gone for a their traditional red strip for their home kit, but have gone with something retro for their away strip.

The away kit is white and green and was inspired by the 1995-1996 which is also famous with former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler. The kit reveal was one to remember for a 90’s kid like me, when we still had dial-up internet, windows was a grey block and we ‘burnt CD’s’. Check out the video:

Introducing our new 2023/24 @nikefootball away kit. ​



Chelsea also went down memory lane for the new jersey, with blue jersey (minus a title sponsor) in a revamp of their 1992/98 jersey. The've created a detailed badge where the celebrate their Uefa Cup win.

A change in logo and badge has left fans divided on social media. What do you think?

Introducing our 23/24 home shirt! 90's inspired and shimmering in gold, celebrating 25 years since our iconic 97/98 season where we took home the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup.



Manchester City haven't made any big changes to their kit sticking to their traditional sky blue strip. Unlike their recent exploits on the field, it's nothing to write home about!

Fresh. Vibrant. Beautiful - this is how Manchester United described their new kit. It's a sleek jersey in the traditional 'Pantone red' (if the internet is to be believed). I think the biggest talking point about their kit is how strange it is seeing former Chelsea player Mason Mount in it!