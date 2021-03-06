Louis Saha urges Man United not to sell Anthony Martial

CAPE TOWN – Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha has urged the club not to sell struggling forward Anthony Martial. Speculation has linked Martial with a move away from United, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said to be frustrated by his lack of form and goals this season. After a productive 2019/20 campaign which saw him achieve his best goal return of 23 since moving to the club, Martial has found the back of the net just seven times this season, and has often found himself playing behind the likes of Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani. “I really don’t think he’s a player Man United should let go because he can be that player who completes the striking force as he’s unique in the way he plays,” Saha told talkSPORT. “When you’re not scoring you need to be obsessed with scoring goals and I think sometimes he doesn’t show that.

“I think he’s a top player, that’s for sure. I think when you’re a No. 9 and you’re not scoring, it’s difficult as people are only asking you to score goals. That’s it.

“When you’re not doing it you’re going to be criticised. You need to be strong and really believe. You also need to be selfish and adopt a style of play that you really fancy.

“This is why he’s getting the criticism. It’s not about his talent or desire because he has that I’m sure. It’s his expression sometimes. Having that obsession with scoring goals makes it easier because people say he’s been unlucky but you can see when he’s in his comfort zone people get on his back.”

IOL Sport