Lucas Radebe expresses pride over Leeds' promotion

CAPE TOWN – Former Leeds United captain Lucas Radebe has expressed his pride after seeing the club return to the top flight of English football for the first time in 16 years.

Radebe was a mainstay in the Leeds defence from the mid-90s to the early 2000s, and guided them to the semi-finals of the Champions League in 2001, where they were eventually knocked out by Valencia.

However, the club suffered relegation to the Championship in 2004, and spent a further three years in League One between 2007 and 2010.

On Friday, though, Huddersfield beat West Bromwich Albion 2-1, which secured The Whites a top two league finish and automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

“After long 16yrs finally the wait is over, our dreams have come true, back in the premier league, come on @LUFC, Congratulations to ElLoco and the Boys, absolutely proud,” the club’s legendary former captain wrote on Twitter on Friday.