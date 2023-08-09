Luton sign ex-England international Barkley on free transfer

Barkley, who has played in the English top flight for both Everton and Chelsea, spent last season in France with Ligue 1 club Nice after leaving Chelsea by mutual consent.

Now the 29-year-old Barkley — who played for England at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and also had a loan spell at Aston Villa — could make his Luton debut in their opening Premier League match at Brighton on Saturday.

"Why Luton? Going from the Conference to the Premier League is a great story and for me personally to be back in the Premier League, it's great motivation," Barkley told his new club's website.

"I'm still relatively young and over the last couple of years I've not played as much as I'd have liked.