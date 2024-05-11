Burnley were relegated from the Premier League after a 2-1 defeat against Tottenham on Saturday. Vincent Kompany's side needed a victory in north London to have any chance of taking their survival bid to the last day of the season.

Jacob Bruun Larsen's opener gave the second-bottom Clarets a glimmer of hope, but Pedro Porro equalised and Micky van de Ven bagged Tottenham's winner. Five points adrift of fourth-bottom Nottingham Forest with one game left, Bafana Bafana striker Lyle Foster’s Burnley join already-relegated Sheffield United in returning to the Championship after last season's promotion. Luton are also virtually down as a 3-1 defeat at West Ham left them three points adrift of safety and with a goal difference 13 worse than that of Nottingham Forest with just one game remaining.

Sambi Lokonga's early header gave the visitors hope of a great escape.

But second-half strikes from James Ward-Prowse, Tomas Soucek and George Earthy all but ended Luton's Premier League stay after a remarkable rise back through the leagues to get back to the top flight for the first time in 32 years. With Luton set to join Burnley and Sheffield United in going down, all three promoted clubs will be relegated to expose to growing gulf between the top two divisions. Forest can confirm Luton's relegation by avoiding defeat at home to Chelsea later on Saturday.

Newcastle missed the chance to tighten their grip on European qualification after being held 1-1 by Brighton. Sean Longstaff cancelled out Joel Veltman's early opener for the Seagulls at St James' Park. But sixth-placed Newcastle edge just three points clear of Chelsea and Manchester United, who both have a game in hand.

Crystal Palace's stunning form since the arrival of Oliver Glasner as manager continued with a 3-1 win at Wolves.

Michael Olise, Jean-Philippe Mateta and Eberechi Eze were on target for the Eagles, who climb up to 12th. Abdoualye Doucoure scored the only goal as Everton beat Sheffield United 1-0. Yoane Wissa scored a 95th-minute winner for Brentford to snatch a 2-1 victory at Bournemouth.