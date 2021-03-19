Malaysian prince eyes stake in Manchester United

KUALA LUMPUR – A Malaysian prince said Friday he is eyeing a stake in English Premier League side Manchester United, just weeks after triggering speculation of a takeover bid for Spanish club Valencia.

Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, crown prince of the southern state of Johor, said he was "open to any shares in football in Europe" during a press conference.

He singled out Manchester United, adding that he knew there was an opening to invest in the club by buying a stake of three to five percent.

"Manchester United is a club which will take decades for its commercial value to go down," the 36-year-old said.

"In terms of sustainability they are superb. So that is why I will try to have a meeting."