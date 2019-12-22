Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus, kneeling, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during their English Premier League match against Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Saturday. Photo: Rui Vieira/AP

MANCHESTER – Reigning English Premier League champions Manchester City came from behind to beat Leicester City 3-1 in a high-octane clash on Saturday night. Jamie Vardy scored in the 22nd minute to hand Leicester the lead but their ex-midfielder Riyad Mahrez equalised in the 30th minute, cutting in from the right and scoring with a low shot that took a wicked deflection off Caglar Soyuncu and left Kasper Schmeichel in goal helpless.

Three minutes before halftime, Ilkay Gundogan converted a penalty into the bottom corner to give Man City the lead after Ricardo Pereira lunged in on Raheem Sterling inside the box to give away a spot kick.

Gabriel Jesus then added gloss to the scorline in the 66th minute with a neat finish as Man City remained a point behind second-placed Leicester and 11 behind the leaders Liverpool who won the FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar on the same night.

City's next match in the league sees them visit Molineux two days after Christmas to take on high flying Wolves, while second place Leicester welcome league leaders Liverpool to the King Power Stadium in a top-of-the-table clash.