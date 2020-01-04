Manchester City's Phil Foden celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during their English FA Cup third round soccer match against Port Vale at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Saturday. Photo: Martin Rickett/AP

LONDON – Holders Manchester City began their assault on the FA Cup with a 4-1 victory over fourth-tier Port Vale but Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers face an unwanted replay after drawing 0-0 at Molineux on Saturday. Goals from Oleksandr Zinchenko, Sergio Aguero, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Phil Foden ultimately made it a routine day for City, although Tom Pope had equalised for a Vale side sitting 74 places lower in the standings.

Manchester United, like City, made multiple changes to their starting lineup at Wolves in a tie that finally came alive in the second half after a lacklustre opening 45 minutes.

On-form striker Marcus Rashford came off the bench to strike the bar for Man United and Matt Doherty had a goal ruled out for Wolves.

Leicester City, second in the Premier League, beat Wigan Athletic 2-0 and Bournemouth crushed Luton Town 4-0 in the other late kickoffs.