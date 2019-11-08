Manchester City keeper Ederson will miss Sunday's Premier League match against leaders Liverpool due to a muscle injury with Claudio Bravo set to replace him in goal, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.
Ederson, who leads the Premier League with five clean sheets this season, was forced off at halftime in Wednesday's 1-1 Champions League draw at Atalanta and the Brazilian was seen walking with a limp after the game.
Bravo was sent off late in the game, forcing City to play defender Kyle Walker in goal for the final 10 minutes, but Guardiola said he trusted the experienced Chilean to deliver in the top-of-the-table clash.
"He (Ederson) is not able to play on Sunday. We have another top goalkeeper, Claudio Bravo can do it too," Guardiola told reporters.
"We won the Carabao Cup and FA Cup thanks to Claudio Bravo. He's an exceptional goalkeeper... an international goalkeeper. I have no doubts.