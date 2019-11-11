Liverpool got a controversial win over Manchester City at Anfield which the visitors weren't happy about. Carl Recine/Reuters

Manchester City players were left fuming in the dressing room after watching replays of Liverpool's controversial opening goal in a 3-1 loss at Anfield on Sunday, midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has said. Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold appeared to handle the ball inside his own box in the sixth minute but instead of a City penalty the hosts broke and 22 seconds later Fabinho drilled in a spectacular goal from outside the box.

The goal was checked by VAR and allowed to stand as Liverpool went on to clinch the victory and move nine points clear of City in the Premier League title race.

"We saw the incident again in the dressing room afterwards and for me, obviously, it's a penalty - but if you ask a Liverpool player they would say, 'You can give it but it's maybe a 50-50 situation,'" Gundogan told reporters.

"It takes a tough mentality to fight against that and unfortunately they scored the second straight after."