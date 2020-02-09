FILE - Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. Photo: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

MANCHESTER – Manchester City's Premier League game against West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday has been postponed due to poor weather caused by Storm Ciara. "Due to extreme and escalating weather conditions and in the interests of supporter and staff safety, today's match has been postponed," Manchester City said in a statement released on Sunday afternoon.

"This decision has been made by Manchester City's safety officer following consultation with club stakeholders and officials at West Ham United," the statement read.

"Further information regarding the rescheduling of today's match will be published in due course."

Reigning champions City have 51 points from their 25 matches, 22 points behind runaway league leaders Liverpool, who at this stage of the campaign look to have wrapped up the title, their first in 30 years. West Ham, on the other hand, are in 18th place with 24 points, and David Moyes' relegation strugglers are in desperate need of points.