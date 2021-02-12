Man City's Ilkay Gundogan named Premier League Player of the Month for January

MANCHESTER – Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has been named Premier League Player of the Month for January after scoring five goals and helping Pep Guardiola's side take control in the title race.

Gundogan, 30, beat teammate John Stones, Aston Villa's Jack Grealish, Leicester City's James Maddison and four others to the award.

"I am very happy, but it is always a team effort," Gundogan, who is the first City player to win the award since striker Sergio Aguero in January 2020, said in a club statement.

An honour to be @premierleague Player of the Month. Thanks to everyone who has voted for me ⭐💪🏼 A big thank you to all my teammates - it would have not been possible without your amazing support!💙@ManCity pic.twitter.com/yIXJI9Sgpl — Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) February 12, 2021

"I have always been someone who does not pay a lot of attention to individual trophies but it is always nice to be recognised."