FILE - Manchester City's German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan (left) celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal of their Premier League match against Liverpool at Anfield. Photo: Jon Super/AFP
Man City's Ilkay Gundogan named Premier League Player of the Month for January

By Reuters Time of article published 2h ago

MANCHESTER – Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has been named Premier League Player of the Month for January after scoring five goals and helping Pep Guardiola's side take control in the title race.

Gundogan, 30, beat teammate John Stones, Aston Villa's Jack Grealish, Leicester City's James Maddison and four others to the award.

"I am very happy, but it is always a team effort," Gundogan, who is the first City player to win the award since striker Sergio Aguero in January 2020, said in a club statement.

"I have always been someone who does not pay a lot of attention to individual trophies but it is always nice to be recognised."

City are top of the league with 50 points after 22 games and host Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

