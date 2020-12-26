SportSoccerPremier League
Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus, pictured, and defender Kyle Walker have tested positive for Covid-19, the club have announced. Photo: Clive Brunskill/Reuters
Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus, pictured, and defender Kyle Walker have tested positive for Covid-19, the club have announced. Photo: Clive Brunskill/Reuters

Man City's Jesus and Walker test positive for Covid-19

By Reuters Time of article published 1h ago

Share this article:

MANCHESTER – Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus and defender Kyle Walker have tested positive for Covid-19, the Premier League club said on Friday.

Two other City staff members have also tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and all four are self-isolating.

"Everyone at the club wishes our colleagues a speedy recovery over the Christmas period ahead of their return to work, training and competition," City said in a statement here.

City, eighth in the league table, host Newcastle United on Saturday before visiting Everton on Monday.

Reuters

Covid-19

Share this article:

Related Articles