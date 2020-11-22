Man City's Kevin De Bruyne frustrated by handball rule changes

BENGALURU - Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne said constant changes to the handball rule in recent years have left players on the pitch confused when decisions go against them.

City were frustrated after Aymeric Laporte's first half equaliser against Tottenham Hotspur in Saturday's 2-0 loss was disallowed after the pitch-side monitor showed a Gabriel Jesus handball in the buildup.

"I don't know the rules anymore, honestly. I thought if it was above the arm here it's not handball anymore with the law changes," City skipper De Bruyne told Sky Sports while pointing at his sleeve.

"What can we say, I've been playing professional football for about 12 years and the first nine years there was no rule changes and the last three years there's been a lot. I don't know why.

"Football is such a nice game. The guys who make the rules should be people in the game."