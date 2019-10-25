Manchester City were dealt a fresh injury blow after manager Pep Guardiola confirmed on Friday that left back Oleksandr Zinchenko and midfielder Rodri would be sidelined for a few weeks.
Rodri, who played in central defence in their midweek Champions League win over Atalanta, injured his hamstring in the first half and had to be substituted.
Zinchenko, meanwhile, was forced to undergo a minor surgery on his knee which could keep him out of action until December.
"Zinchenko had contact with the knee and felt something in the bone," Guardiola told a news conference ahead of Saturday's Premier League match against Aston Villa.
"He has to stop for four or five weeks. He had (surgery) to clean the knee. (On Rodri), they told me after the (November) international break maybe he will be ready again."