Man United appoint Darren Fletcher as first team coach

CAPE TOWN – Former Manchester United midfielder Darren Fletcher has been appointed as one of the coaches for the club’s first team.

Fletcher spent 20 years with the club, coming through the academy and playing for the first team between 2003 and 2015. He then went on to spent three seasons at West Bromwich Albion in 2015 after leaving United, and a further two seasons at Stoke City.

“I am delighted to be returning to the club as a first -team coach,” Fletcher was quoted by the club’s website on Monday.

“It’s a very exciting time for this young team and I am looking forward to taking the next steps in my coaching career by working with Ole and his staff.”

Speaking of the appointment, club manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: “Darren has the United DNA running through his veins and he knows exactly what it takes to be a Manchester United player.